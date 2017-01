press release: CLEAN ROOM Bad Bad Dream CD Release Party, w/ support groups No Question & Knvte. Art will be on display by Donut, Elyse Clouthier, Max Sell, Jennika Bastian, Ashlie Brophy, Claire Warhus and Jeffrey Halleran. This is a benefit style event presented by Ultimate Bedtime, with a $3 suggested donation at the door going towards supporting Planned Parenthood.