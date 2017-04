Clearing Misconceptions About Islam

press release:

Host: Madison Muslim Community

Sunday, May 21, 2pm-5pm (Door opens 130pm), Madison Marriott West

2:00PM-2:10PM Welcome/Purpose- Sister Sarah Schlosser, Moderator

2:10PM-2:20PM Relationship with Dane County Muslims-Ismael Ozanne, Dane County District Attorney

2:20 PM-2:50PM Women’s Rights-Sister Dr. Hadia Mubarak, Lecturer on Religion, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, NC and Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC

2:50 PM-3:20PM Sharia-Sheikh Azfar Uddin, Imam, Islamic Foundation North, Libertyville, Illinois

3:20 PM-3:30PM Short Videos on Combating Terrorism-Angela Merkel, German Chancellor and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

3:30 PM-4:00PM Jihad; Terrorism-Sheikh Alhagie Jallow, Imam, Madinah Community Center, Madison

4:00 PM- 5:00PM Q&A ALL