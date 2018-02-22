Climate Change Symposium

UW Weeks Hall 1215 Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

2:15-3:15PM student flash talks

3:15-4:15PM poster session and reception

4:15-5:15PM Keynote Address: Life and Death on a Remote Pacific Reef

Kim Cobb, Professor, School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Georgia Tech

February 22, 2018 (no RSVP or tickets needed), Varsity Hall, 2nd floor of Union South, 1308 West Dayton Street, Madison

UW Weeks Hall 1215 Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin
