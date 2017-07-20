Climate Chill & Grill

press release:

Climate Chill and Grill

WHO: climate activists from Sierra Club and 350 Madison, their kids and families, and you!

WHEN: Thursday, July 20th, 5:30 to 8:30pm

WHERE: Brittingham Park Shelter, 829 W Washington St, Madison 53715

COST? None!

Meet folks in your area who are working together to move beyond dirty fossil fuels to build a future that is 100% renewable, 100% sustainable, and 100% fun!

Food will include catfish and shrimp po-boys, red beans and rice (vegetarian), brats, and other potluck dishes. Feel free to bring your own dish, but it’s not required.

Around 6:45 we’ll talk for a few minutes about the work that different groups are doing in the area and how you can get involved. At 7pm, we’ll gather in canoes and kayaks to stage an aquatic rally for 100% clean energy, so bring your boat if you’d like to join us!