Clothing & Food Drive

Help us celebrate the season of giving by donating to DreamBank’s first annual food and clothing drive! We’ll be collecting non-perishable food and gently used clothing items to be donated to The River Food Pantry, Dane County’s busiest food pantry, which offers free groceries, meals, and clothing to anyone who comes in for help. Stop in anytime during our open hours to drop off your donation, which may include canned goods, personal care items, and gently used clothing.

And as an added bonus, we’ll be rewarding new and existing loyalty members with an extra punch when dropping off donations!