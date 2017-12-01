Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201

Google Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201 - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201 - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201 - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201 - 2017-12-01 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Club 201 Concert and After-Party

Join Club 201 to meet MSO musicians, Maestro John DeMain, and other guests. This is the perfect opportunity to connect with music enthusiasts age 21+ at a very special event.  

$35 Ticket Includes:

  • Discounted concert ticket (normally $65-$87)
  • Invitation to the after-party with hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, and one drink ticket. After-party will take place following the concert in the Overture Center Promenade lounge. 
  • The opportunity to connect with other concert goers, musicians, and other MSO special guests.         
Info
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Arts Notices, Music
608-257-3734
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201 - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201 - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201 - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201 - 2017-12-01 00:00:00