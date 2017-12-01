Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Club 201 Concert and After-Party
Join Club 201 to meet MSO musicians, Maestro John DeMain, and other guests. This is the perfect opportunity to connect with music enthusiasts age 21+ at a very special event.
- Discounted concert ticket (normally $65-$87)
- Invitation to the after-party with hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, and one drink ticket. After-party will take place following the concert in the Overture Center Promenade lounge.
- The opportunity to connect with other concert goers, musicians, and other MSO special guests.
Info
