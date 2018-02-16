Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201

press release:

Richly Romantic

Friday, February 16 | 7:30 p.m.

Experience the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Alban Gerhardt—one of our favorites—and among the greatest of all time, performing Walton's Cello Concerto. The program also includes Rossini and Brahms' Symphony No. 1.

Your $35 ticket price includes one concert ticket, plus the after-party with hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, and one free drink ticket. The Club 201 reception takes place after the concert in the Overture Promenade Lounge where you'll meet Maestro John DeMain, MSO musicians, and other special guests.