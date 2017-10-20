Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201

press release:

Club 201 Concert and After-Party

From the New World

Friday, October 20 | 7:30 p.m.

Olga Kern returns to perform Barber's ravishing Piano Concerto and the Madison Symphony Orchestra presents Ravel and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9—one of the most popular symphonies ever written.

Join Club 201 to meet MSO musicians, Maestro John DeMain, and other guests. This is the perfect opportunity to connect with music enthusiasts age 21+ at a very special event.

$35 Ticket Includes: