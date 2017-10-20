Madison Symphony Orchestra's Club 201
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Club 201 Concert and After-Party
From the New World
Friday, October 20 | 7:30 p.m.
Olga Kern returns to perform Barber's ravishing Piano Concerto and the Madison Symphony Orchestra presents Ravel and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9—one of the most popular symphonies ever written.
Join Club 201 to meet MSO musicians, Maestro John DeMain, and other guests. This is the perfect opportunity to connect with music enthusiasts age 21+ at a very special event.
- Discounted concert ticket (normally $65-$87)
- Invitation to the after-party with hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, and one drink ticket. After-party will take place following the concert in the Overture Center Promenade lounge.
- The opportunity to connect with other concert goers, musicians, and other MSO special guests.
Info
