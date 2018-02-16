Clyde Stubblefield All Stars, DJ Goya

It’s already been a year since Madison lost a legend – Clyde “The Funky Drummer” Stubblefield. And what better way to pay tribute to the man than to host his all-star band playing In The Jungle Groove in its entirety, James Brown’s iconic album featuring Clyde himself on drums! That’s right y’all, it’s a James Brown Get Down with the Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars, fronted by the incredible Kevin Willmott as the Godfather of Soul himself. They’ll be playing In The Jungle Groove plus tons of other James Brown classics….and with DJ Goya spinning James Brown and classic funk between sets. Get up offa that thing, Madison cause we’re gonna make you sweat! See you on the dance floor….

$10 adv.