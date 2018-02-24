Clyde Stubblefield All Stars, Lovin' Cup (Rolling Stones tribute)

press release: There will be two “Celebration of Life” performances in memory of Clyde Stubblefield’s passing on Feb. 18, 2017. The Clyde Stubblefield All Stars will be paying tribute to the late great Madisonian and the “Original Funky Drummer,” with tributes at the High Noon Saloon on February 2, 2018, 5:30pm-7:30pm show, and at the Knuckle Down Saloon February 24, 2018, at 9 pm. The band will be performing all of Clyde Stubblefield’s hits with James Brown, The JB’s, and performing original songs from some of his original album releases. Many special guest All Stars are scheduled are scheduled to perform at both events.

The tributes will also be a fundraiser for the Clyde Stubblefield Scholarship Fund (www.themamas.org/clyde). The two shows will also be a DVD/CD release for Clyde Stubblefield Scholarship Fund concert held September 11, 2015. This was the last recorded “live” concert for Clyde and will be available for purchase for the first time at these two shows. The MAMA Clyde Stubblefield Scholarship Fund helps support local youth who are going on to study music in college. The scholarship fund will insure Clyde Stubblefield’s legacy will live on for many years to come. Check out the MAMA Clyde Scholarship Page on the Clyde Stubblefield All Stars website for more info on the Scholarship and how to donate to the fund.

Madison and the World have lost a true legend and one of the great pioneers in modern pop music history. Clyde Stubblefield has had a major influence and impact on the Madison music scene and has had a major influence on so many people at every level of the music industry both nationally and internationally. Clyde Stubblefield could have lived anywhere in the world but he chose Madison Wisconsin to live his life. He loved Madison, the music community, and the people that live here. We will all miss this very humble and kind human being.