CM Burroughs

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Contemporary American poet CM Burroughs will read from her works, followed by a brief Q&A. The event is organized by the curators of the Felix New Writing series hosted at UW-Madison. This is event is generously funded by the UW-Madison English department & the Anonymous Fund.

CM BURROUGHS is the author of "The Vital System" (2012) and has works published in various publications, such as Ploughshares and Best American Experimental Writing (2016). Burroughs' poems explore and complicate the intersections of race, desire, embodiment, and loss. Such interests spark some surprising voices in her poem. For example, in "Dear incubator" the speaker shares,

"How can I ask you from inside the poem—what senses did I have so early...so unformed."

Burroughs currently teaches as assistant professor of poetry at Columbia College in Chicago. In addition to receiving multiple grants and fellowships she's crafted poems in response to art installations at both the Studio Museum of Harlem and the Warhol Museum.

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Isthmus Book of Love
