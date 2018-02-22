Cocktails with a Curator: Trivia Night
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Cocktails with a Curator Trivia Night! Teams will work together to answer the trivia questions or they can “call a curator” for help. This event is free and anyone is welcome to participate. All of the answers to the questions can be found in the museum exhibits so be sure to visit often between now and February!
Info
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Recreation