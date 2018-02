UW Union South-Marquee, Feb. 23-24 (6 pm) and Feb. 25 (3 pm).

press release: USA | 109 min | PG | DCP | Dir. Lee Unkrich

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

"'Coco' is a day-glo firecracker celebrating a country and a culture that has been (and continues to be) much maligned, and it's at its most vibrant when it journeys into and beyond the shadow of death." - Ty Burr (Boston Globe)