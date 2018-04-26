press release:

Dominican Republic | 72 min. | Blu-Ray | Dir. Nelson Carlo de Los Santos Arias | Subtitled

An Evangelical Christian man attends the funeral services of his father in his hometown, where he has to participate in religious rites that clash with his beliefs and finds himself pressured to take revenge on the murderer (IMDb).

"Fans of fierce, challenging indigenous cinema rejoice. It’s not every day that you see a film from and depicting the life in the Dominican Republic, let alone one as intriguing as Cocote. Writer/director De Los Santos Arias’ feature debut shines a light on an underrepresented part of the world and casts a truly outlandish spell that confounds and overwhelms." -Zhuo-Ning Su (Hamburg Review)