Coding Circle
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Join us for the Wisconsin Science festival for an afternoon of coding exploration. Sure you may have heard of scratch, but have you ever drawn a code for your own path following OzoBot? Or coded a Meeper bot through a maze? Or created your own secret language through jewelry design? You can today! Drop in and explore how wide a world coding can be! No registration required.
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
