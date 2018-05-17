press release: Coffee With a Cop returns to the Warner Park Community and Recreation Center on Thursday May 17 at 9 am. Our special guests this month are Detectives Denise Armstrong, Kathy Peterson and Sarah Korger (maybe). Joining them will be an advocate from Domestic Abuse Intervention Services.

Domestic violence affects our community in many ways striking families without regard to race, gender or social station. Often hidden from public view it nevertheless is one of the most prominent issues with which police deal on a daily basis. Join us at CWaC and meet experts in the field, folks who shed light on the problem, train the cops who are called in these moments of crisis and advocates who help heal those most intimately affected.

Special thanks to one of our regular CWaC attendees who suggested this topic.