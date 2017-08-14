press release: Have you ever wanted to have coffee with a cop? Do you have questions, want to share concerns or just meet some of the officers working in your neighborhood? Well, now is your chance, and the coffee will be FREE, thanks to our partnership with Hurts Donut - Middleton Wisconsin!

On Monday, August 14th, 2017, from 9:00am to 11:00am, officers from the Middleton Police Department will come together with community members in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Middleton neighborhoods. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public occur during emergencies or emotionally charged situations. Those are not always the most effective times for relationship building and some community members may feel officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop helps break down those barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

We hope to see you at Hurts Donut at 2831 Parmenter Street in Middleton starting at 9:00am on Monday, August 14, to work with us to enhance community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members “one cup at a time."