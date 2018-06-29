press release:

COLD WATER (L’EAU FROIDE)

France | 1994 | DCP | 92 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Olivier Assayas; Cast: Virginie Ledoyen, Cyprien Fouquet, László Szabó

In early-1970s France, teen lovers Gilles and Christine rebel against their parents’ society in a bonfire of youth cinema. Propelled by a brilliantly interwoven soundtrack featuring Leonard Cohen, Nico, Bob Dylan, Roxy Music, and more, this long-unavailable masterwork by Olivier Assayas (Personal Shopper) is finally being released in the US for the first time. “A tour de force of flaming youth… so fresh it could have been made now” (J. Hoberman, New York Times).

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.