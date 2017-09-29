press release:

September 29, 8 pm (doors at 7) Colin Gilmore, suggested donation $10

Colin Gilmore is everything you would expect him to be given his DNA (his dad is Jimmie Dale Gilmore), he's charming and handsome with a voice like an angel. This will be a duo show with guitar player Jay Bennett who adds depth and soul to the songs. Last time was pretty great, I'm looking forward to having them back.

× Expand "Feel Like Falling" by Colin Gilmore

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. On confirmation there is space available you can guarantee your spot by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Parking Alert: There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. I suggest parking on the very wide, curbed streets of Ellenwood and Duncan off Mendota and walking up the little path to MacArthur Ct. Google Maps says it is 0.1 miles and two minutes https://goo.gl/maps/5ZkNX from there to the house.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.