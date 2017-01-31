College of Menominee Nation: Sustainable Development & indigeneity Seminar

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture

Presented by Alberto Vargas & Reynaldo Morales

Beginning in 2014, several of the regional studies centers worked with the College of Menominee Nation to increase its connections with the Global Indigenous Movement. Prior successes of this collaboration include the participation of College of Menominee Nation faculty and administrators in the Workshop on Indigeneity in Southeast Asia at the UW, and sending a joint College of Menominee Nation delegation to the 15th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in 2016. The seminar in the fall was the next step in what all parties hope to be continued collaboration on sustainable development and indigeneity.

At present the seminar and the collaboration between the University and the Menominee Nation was so fruitful that it has been transformed into a for-credit course at UW-Madison this spring. Environmental Studies 402, Global Indigeneity and Sustainability, is being offered through the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies as a one-credit seminar course. Students of the College of Menominee Nation and of the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College in Hayward, Wisconsin will also be taking the course, joining by Skype each week.

