press release: MLK College Readiness & Success Summit: Renewing a Spirit of Courage

Saturday 1/13/18

On behalf of the Edgewood College Undergraduate Admissions Office and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, in partnership with The College Station, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Madison Alumni Chapter, and the Urban League of Greater Madison, we cordially invite you to participate in the 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Readiness & Success Summit on Saturday, January 13 from 9:45am-2pm. Lunch will be provided for summit participants.

Get a jump start on college planning by registering for this educational summit in honor and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy and advocacy for equal opportunity for all. The inaugural MLK College Readiness & Success Summit is designed to help you navigate the college admissions and financial aid processes. High school students of color, first-generation students, and parents are encouraged to attend.

Topics will include:

College Planning: Where to Begin?

The College Search Process: How to Choose the Right College

The Admissions Process

Financing a College Education

Writing Personal Statements and Scholarship Essays

Self-Advocacy and Adjusting to College

College Journey Panel

Lunch will be provided for summit participants. Spanish interpreters will be available.

Space is limited, so please register today!