press release: Fall colors are appearing & the Packers & Badgers are treating us to some great football wins. That must mean its time to get your tickets for ColoniALE Fest 2017!

This year's event is Friday, Nov. 3rd from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie. Tickets are $30 in advance and are available at Eventbrite , by calling 837-4611 or by stopping at Cannery Wine & Spirits 240 E. Main in Sun Prairie.

Already in our 7th year, this great event features over 60 different kinds of beers, complimentary food and great raffle prizes. Proceeds benefit the Colonial Club, a 501c3 organization dedicated to enhancing the well-being and independence of older adults.