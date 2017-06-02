press release: What's this coloring-for-grownups craze all about? Come and find out! Coloring for adults can be a stress-reliever, and a low-pressure way to get your creative juices flowing.

The instructions?

1. Break out your crayons, colored pencils, or markers. (We'll provide these, but feel free to bring your own if you have favorites).

2. Turn off your phone, tablet, computer, whatever.

3. Start coloring. (We'll have a variety of coloring sheets to choose from).

4. If you notice at any point that you are forgetting your worries, daydreaming freely, or feeling more creative, curious, excitable, delighted, relaxed, or any combination thereof, take a deep breath and enjoy it. Remind yourself that coloring, like dancing or falling in love, does not have a point. It is the point.

5. When you don't feel like it anymore, stop.

This is not a class--there is no formal instruction. No registration required--just drop in, bring your creativity, and color yourself relaxed. Occasionally a special craft project may be added.