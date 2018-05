press release:Brunch consisting of pizza, grilled cheese sandwiches, yogurt, cheese, milk and ice cream sundaes. Activities for all ages: Music, kids games, kids pedal pull, petting zoo, farm tours, Planters nutmobile specialty cheese sampling.

June 16, 2018, 9 am to 1 pm, Leeds Dairy LLC, W6453 County Hwy K, Arlington, WI 53911

Adults--$7, Children 4-10--$4, Children under 4--Free ($1 off ticket with food pantry donation)