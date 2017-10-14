press release:

USA | 2017 | DCP | 104 min.

Director: Kogonada

Cast: John Cho, Haley Lu Richardson, Parker Posey

The Midwest’s hidden hub of modernist architecture, Columbus, Indiana, is the striking stage for this soulful portrait of a connection between two bookish introverts. In town to care for his ill father, thirtysomething Jin befriends Casey, an equally thoughtful and directionless recent high school graduate. Acclaimed video-essayist Kogonada’s first feature matches the modernity of Columbus’s architecture with equally precise characterization and visual design. “One of the best American debuts in ages... a manifesto for a cinema in which thoughtfulness, even intellectualism, is in no way exclusive of feeling, even of passion” (Film Comment). Co-presented by Madison’s Asian-American Media Showcase.

Premiere Showcase is the Cinematheque’s effort to bring the boldest and most exciting new cinema back to the big screen. Crafted with the same curat­orial acuity we bring to our repertory series, Premiere Showcase presents exciting new work by contem­porary directors that would otherwise have no theatrical venue in the area. Our selections for this calendar begin with the first movie on our calendar, The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography, the latest from acclaimed documentarian and UW Madison alum Errol Morris. In Between is a fictional portrait of three Arab Israeli women living together in Tel Aviv and the special bond they form. Dawson City: Frozen Time is a new documentary about the discovery of a hidden cache of nitrate film in the Yukon. One of the most critically acclaimed films at this year’s Sundance Festival, Kogonada’s Columbus tells of two introverts who meet in the Midwest’s hidden hub of modernist architecture, Columbus, Indiana. Presented in conjunction with our series tribute to Frederick Wiseman, Ex Libris is the octogenarian documentarian’s latest and a movie that explores the many facets of the New York Public Library. Finally, Among Wolves takes us inside the private world of a Balkan biker gang determined to save the wild horses outside of their formerly war-torn community.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.