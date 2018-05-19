Combatting Anti-Immigrant Sentiment: A Pathway to Citizenship & Safe School Zones
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Sat. May 19th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Labor Temple (1602 S. Park St.) Combatting Anti-Immigrant Sentiment, A Pathway to Citizenship, & Safe School Zones! - community workshop, with a light meal. Presentations will be in English and Spanish. Part of the Immigration Works Series, hosted by the South Central Federation of Labor (SCFL) and AFL-CIO.
