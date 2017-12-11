Combinatory Play: Using images to generate ideas for art and writing. Sometimes we have the urge to communicate a creative idea to other people, through a story, a painting, a book, or any other media. But inspiration won't come or we get hung up on our own preconceptions and can't proceed. In this workshop, each participant should arrive with 30 images, snapshot sized or smaller. We will lay the images out on a table and work through a series of individual and group exercises to turn them into arrangements that will lead in unexpected directions. Some exercises include making visual similes, creating a series vs a sequence, using images to illustrate cause and effect. Participants can expect to leave with new ideas, but not a finished product. Each person should bring a camera or a smartphone with a camera function if possible. Teens and adults welcome!