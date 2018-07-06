press release:

COME DRINK WITH ME (DAI ZUI XIA)

Hong Kong | 1966 | 35mm | 94 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: King Hu; Cast: Pei-Pei Cheng, Hua Yueh, Chih-Ching Yang

In his directorial debut, acclaimed martial arts stylist King Hu (Dragon Inn, A Touch of Zen) presents a complex tale of deception, intrigue, and shifting alliances in ancient China. With its innovative choreography of combat sequences, brilliant camerawork, and high production values, this film established a new standard of excellence in its genre. “The beginning of a legendary run of filmmaking… it’s no exaggeration to say that Come Drink With Me was to the wuxia what The Wild Bunch was to the Western”

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.