Come Sit By Me: The Psychology of Community and Connection

press release: Nobody wants to talk about being lonely, but we’ve all experienced it at some point in our lives. There’s no shame in dreaming of friendship, and we aren’t alone if at times we can’t seem to find our tribe. Loneliness isn’t a personality trait – it can be fixed as easily as finding one other person to connect with. Come to this session and find out what extroverts know that can help introverts, and learn how to bridge the gap between being alone and finding someone you click with.