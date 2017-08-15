Come Together Party

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: An event to bring together 125 of our African American and Latino program participants for a night of entertainment, food, and learning about one another’s cultures.  One goal of our cultural diversity programs is to reduce isolation by identifying barriers that prevent Latino and African American seniors from accessing community services and assists in removing these obstacles.

4:15 - entertainment

5:00 - door prizes

5:15 - dinner

$2/per person

By reservation ONLY. Call Pam or Rodrigo: 608-243-5252

608-243-5252
