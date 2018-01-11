Comedy by the Slice Open Mic

Ian's Pizza - State St. 100 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Sign up at 10 pm, show at 10:30 pm

Funny people, Free pizza*, and a Fresh audience. Get a taste of your 3 favorite F's every Thursday. Join new hosts Tyson, William, and Mickey to make a room of unsuspecting pizza fanatics laugh their buns off (this mic is a little cleaner than others) at Madison's most delicious open mic.

*Bonus: Ian's Pizza provides one free slice of pizza to each performer.

Info
Ian's Pizza - State St. 100 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
608-512-1342
