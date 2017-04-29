Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Benefit

Badger Comic Book paintings sold to support Freedom of Speech April 29th and 30th

The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund supports comic book creators as well as dealers on freedom of speech issues. Australian Artist Shea Anton Pensa has donated 15 full painted hand drawn and colored pages of original art for Madison’s own superhero the Badger to raise money for the fund.

They will be for sale as part of George Hagenauer’s moving sale April 29th and 30th 9 am to 4 pm each day at 6422 Dylyn Drive in Southwest Madison .

“While they could be sold on line it seemed like people in Madison and Wisconsin should have first crack.”

While original paintings the prices range from $35-$75 a page.

While known for working on child care and poverty issues, Hagenauer periodically works as a freelance writer and has had trouble with censorship. “In the 1990s I co-wrote the gangster section of the True crime trading cards and found the cards in the middle of a national controversy when instead of being sold as a separate set, they were combined with a group of serial killer cards. My co-author lost his job as part of it.”