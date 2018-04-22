press release: Free Yoga Series- Coming Home weekly on Sundays 5:30-6:30pm

Join me in coming home to ourselves. I invite you to experience being present within yourself through breath work, asanas and guided meditation. Anyone is welcome to join, regardless of age, ability or beliefs. I only ask that you come with an open heart. Throughout class we will uses our breath and each pose as tools to explore within ourselves. We will work to bring our awareness back into our bodies, feeling grounded and comfortable in our own skin. As we bring our awareness within we hope to accept all that is within and develop a sense of curiosity within ourselves. To end the class we will continue to come home and find peace within while resting in an extended savasana.