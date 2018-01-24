Common Bathroom Repairs and Replacements

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: L Bathroom repairs can be challenging. Learn how to make those repairs correctly with Bob Weirough, Certified Remodeler and Universal Design Certified Professional, at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, January 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Weirough will offer his expert advice on the most common bathroom repairs and upgrades. He will also discuss the importance of using the right products and tools to ensure success. This presentation is sponsored by MG&E and Project Home.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit  www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.  The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

