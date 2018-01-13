press release:

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will donate 1,000 gently used bikes to area youth, beginning with a Mad About Bikes community bike collection day on Saturday, January 13. Presented by Madison Community Foundation, Mad About Bikes celebrates Madison’s vibrant biking culture and increases bicycling access and opportunities for everyone.

Area residents can donate gently used bikes at various SSM Health Medical Group locations from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Volunteer cleaners, preppers and mechanics will refurbish the bikes to make them safe and reliable, and then give them away through a network of area community organizations on Saturday, March 24.

Mad About Bikes is the eighth of twelve major grants from Madison Community Foundation’s 75th Anniversary Year of Giving. Madison Community Foundation awarded $25,000 to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison for the 1,000-bicycle giveaway and $59,200 to Wisconsin Bike Fed to fund new public fix-it stations, multiple bike repair internships for community youth, starter bicycles for beginning riders, and safety education and repair training for riders of all ages.

Find specific donation locations or sign up to volunteer at fb4kmadison.org