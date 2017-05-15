Community Conversation with Chief Diversity Officers

press release: Join us as we welcome Chief Diversity Officers from various fields including education, government, healthcare and business. This event is meant to engage the public on the emerging field of Diversity and Inclusion and introduce the work that Chief Diversity Officers are doing throughout various fields.

This event is free and open to the public. We encourage you to bring questions to engage our panel.

Many thanks to our event sponsors:

Madison Network of Black Professionals

Edgewood College Office of Diversity & Inclusion

Foundation for Madison Public Schools