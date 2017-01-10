press release: Many of us find it difficult to talk about matters related to death & dying. We know it’s important, but in our culture, this topic is generally considered off limits until it’s staring us in the face. As a result, we have few opportunities to discuss something that we will all experience, leaving us unaware and unprepared when the time comes.

Community Conversations about Death and Dying offers a unique opportunity to explore your own beliefs, questions, emotions and experiences about end of life, grief, impermanence, and other related issues. Now in its second year of monthly gatherings, Community Conversations on Death and Dying are brought to you by the Great Circle Collaborative, a small group of experienced volunteer facilitators who have come together to raise awareness about different aspects of death and dying and how they inform the way we live our lives. Meetings are similar to the popular Death Café model (www.deathcafe.com) which creates a casual, safe, and supportive environment (including refreshments that add a bit more sweetness to the event) in which to share with and learn from others. Facilitators provide encouragement, insight, and inspiration as participants share their stories—or simply listen to others.

Community Conversations are currently scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2017; Wednesday, February 15, 2017; and Wednesday, March 15, 2017. All will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at EVP Coffee House located at 3809 Mineral Point Road in Madison. Participation is free of charge (although donations to offset the cost of refreshments are always welcome), and all are invited to attend.