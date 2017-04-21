press release: Outdoor adventure is the theme of April's community dinner. Come next Friday, April 21, 5:30-7pm, for a wild evening of great food from the grill, spring tune-ups from the mobile bike repair unit at DreamBikes, tent and backpack preparation from Aldo Leopold Center staff, kite making, fire pit tending, and s'mores. We offer a big thank-you to all the donors and partners who make it possible for every LCEC community dinner to be free, family-friendly, and open to the public.