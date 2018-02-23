Community Dinner

to Google Calendar - Community Dinner - 2018-02-23 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Dinner - 2018-02-23 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Dinner - 2018-02-23 17:30:00 iCalendar - Community Dinner - 2018-02-23 17:30:00

Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Explore Black history in Wisconsin. Enjoy a meal. Meet your neighbors. This free, family-friendly event is open to all with no RSVP needed. Friday, Feb 23, 5:30-7pm. Hosting monthly community dinners is one way the LCEC brings together people who might never cross paths otherwise, and that's an important aspect of fulfilling our mission. Your presence matters. We hope you'll come.

Info
Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Kids & Family
Food & Drink
608-833-4979
to Google Calendar - Community Dinner - 2018-02-23 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Dinner - 2018-02-23 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Dinner - 2018-02-23 17:30:00 iCalendar - Community Dinner - 2018-02-23 17:30:00