Community Garden Organic Techniques

press release: Community gardens are unique shared spaces that, if organically managed, need cooperation and proactive monitoring by everyone to be really successful. Like in nature, everything is connected, and using a variety of techniques together produces the best results.

A certified master gardener volunteer will take you through the organic techniques you will need to use to be a successful organic gardener. Techniques include soils and composting; pest control; organic treatments; best garden practices; disease resistant plants; and weed identification and control.

Speakers are graduates of the Dane County UW-Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program, which trains community volunteers in a broad range of horticultural subjects so they can bring this knowledge to the public.