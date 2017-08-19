Community Gardens Party

press release: Gather with neighbors, family and friends to raise funds and awareness of the Sherman Terrace Community Garden.

5-6:30 PM Meet-n-Greet & share food. Bring a dish to pass made with ingredients grown within one hundred miles. Bring a bakery item for the bake sale. All proceeds go to ST Community Garden. Tours of the garden and composting area!

6:30-7:30 PM Enjoy the original songs of Thistle Pettersen on guitar & voice

7:30-8:30 PM Curtis Goodman -- Singer/Songwriter

8:30 - 10 PM movie -- The Secret Garden

There will be a campfire ring, games for the kids and a space to dance. Suggested donation of $5 will go towards re-building our compost system that serves hundreds of residents. If we make enough, we may be able to purchase a small tool shed as well!

In front of building 25 in the courtyard at Sherman Terrace.