Community Helpers

July 11: Join us for our monthly program where we help others in our community. This month we’re making signs for Alliance for Fire Safety Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youth. If you’re counting service time for National Honors or church groups you can record this hour toward your goal. For ages 13-17.

Aug. 17: Join us for our monthly program where we help others in our community. This month we’re making hats for newborn babies! No sewing experience necessary. If you’re counting service time for National Honors or church groups you can record this hour toward your goal. For ages 13-17.