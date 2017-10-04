Community Justice Fundraiser

press release: Community Justice Inc., a nonprofit, public interest law firm located in downtown Madison, is pleased to announce our 13th annual fundraiser: a nonprofit showcase to be held on October 4th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Old Sugar Distillery.

Thirteen may be an unlucky number, but we're turning that around as we celebrate another successful year of legal representation for those who need it most. Last year, Community Justice, Inc. introduced a new initiative, the Municipal Defense Project. It assists our community members experiencing homelessness to respond to City of Madison municipal tickets. In 2017, we continue to expand this program while also launching two additional pro bono efforts: the UW Survivors Program for UW students and staff who experienced sexual assault and the Foreclosure Defense Project for community members vulnerable to losing their homes. All three of these programs were made possible by contributions from wonderful supporters like you, along with generous grants from WisTAF, the Wisconsin Law Foundation, and DCBA Worthy Causes.

To ensure the continued success of efforts that support some of our most vulnerable community members, CJI is excited for this year’s event. The night will feature hors d’oeuvres and beverages, cupcakes, a silent auction, and a celebration of another exciting year at CJI.

“We know that all of our pro bono efforts and low-bono representation wouldn’t be possible without the support of our donors,” CJI’s Programs Manager, Erin Bartenstein, noted. “This event helps us support these causes, while also allowing us to celebrate all of the staff, volunteers, and community members who make it happen!”

If you have any questions about the fundraiser or wish to RSVP, please contact Erin Bartenstein at erin@communityjusticeinc.org or 608-204-9642. You can also purchase tickets in advance on EventBrite by searching “CJI’s 13th Annual Fundraiser.”