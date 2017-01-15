Community Meeting to Resist Trump

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: MoveOn Community Meeting to Resist Trump in Madison

In the aftermath of November 8, it has never been more important for us to come together—to stand against hate and injustice and to defend our democracy.

Join MoveOn, Working Families Party, and People's Action for a critical national day of action just days before the inauguration—on Sunday, January 15.

We'll organize community meetings across the country to talk about what resistance looks like on the local level and sketch out a plan to keep our communities safe, fight for our values, and resist the new administration every step of the way—including by organizing opposition to Trump's dangerous cabinet appointments.

Come and help strategize a Madison plan to fight back against Trump and his allies in Congress!

