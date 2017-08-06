Community Open House

press release: Dear Fam-Friends-Beloved-CommUnity members- you are all that and more!! Since opening our doors almost 2 years ago we all feel overjoyed and blessed by the love and support. We want to celebrate with you and show our gratitude in a Sunday-funday family friendly event.

Starting at 10:00am we'll welcome you and serve up juices/smoothies and crepes for purchase.

Then from 11:15am-12:00pm SueMoo will get us Moovin' and Groovin' Yay! Dance party in the commUnity room!

From 12:00-2:00pm explore different stations setup around featuring; how to grow your own microgreens, vortex brewing, and coloring a sacred geometry grid.

Lastly, from 2:00-4:00pm we will showcase some of our teachers from the Sanctuary. More details coming soon.

Please join us in Celebration of 2 years going strong and showing us all, again, what it means to be a well-connected commUnity!

We are giving Yum-Yum tickets to those that come here.