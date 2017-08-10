Community Paramedics

press release: Jeff Dostalek, deputy chief of the Fitch-Rona EMS District, will discuss the benefits of the community paramedic program at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, August 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dostalek will also talk about the paramedics’ involvement in the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute/UW Hospital dementia study.This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visitwww.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845- 7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.