press release: Overture Center announced today official reveal of the large-scale photo mosaic will occur on Tues., Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The event offers refreshments and is free and open to the public.

With support from donor, Dianne Christensen, snapshots of Overture’s community and audiences were gathered to create Overture’s Community Photo Mosaic. This artwork will be on permanent display on Overture Center’s main level in the hallway off Rotunda Lobby (toward the Henry St. entrance).

“My primary reason for supporting the Community Photo Mosaic project is to showcase Overture’s diverse community,” commented Christensen. “Overture Center was created as a home for the arts in Madison, and everyone has a place here. When people come in to Overture, they’ll see themselves in the mosaic. I think the mural conveys a powerful message that Overture belongs to the entire community.”

The goal of the project is to show breadth of what Overture Center offers to the Madison community through free and low-cost programming, local performing and visual artists, Broadway touring performances and more. The mosaic images were collected from community events and performances; a photo booth, set up for the duration of Overture’s 10th anniversary year; and submissions from patrons, supporters, board members and staff.

Overture’s Community Photo Mosaic was supported by Cummings Christensen Family Foundation.