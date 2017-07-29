press release:

The Verona Public Library will host a Community Resource Fair on Saturday, July 29, from 10 until noon. Learn about the resources available in Dane County for individuals and families that could use a little help to meet basic needs. Local community providers will be on hand to share information and answer questions.

Participating organizations include: Badger Prairie Needs Network, Verona Senior Center, Legal Action for Wisconsin, Forward Service Corporation, Joining Forces for Families, Community Action Coalition, and the Tenant Resource Center.

The Community Resource Fair is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.