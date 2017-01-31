press release: Paul Cienfuegos, a Portland, Oregon, based workshop leader, lecturer, and writer will be giving a short introduction to the topic of community rights the evening of Feb. 27 at the Jefferson Square Clubhouse, located at: 717 DeForest St, DeForest. The program will begin at 6 PM and will be preceded by an optional potluck supper at 5:30. (Please bring a dish to pass. Utensils/beverages will be provided.) We will be accepting donations to defer our cost of bringing Paul to our area.

Community Rights is a national movement of local level cultural and legal strategy for communities, both conservative and progressive. Its purpose is to rein in corporate power and return it to the people and their communities (as in, “We the People…”).

The event is sponsored by the DeForest/Windsor Area Grassroots, the Wisconsin Grassroots Network, and the South Central Wisconsin Community Rights Alliance.