press release: The Historic Preservation Plan

Please join us to create Madison’s first plan to identify, celebrate and preserve the places that represent our collective community. The City of Madison is excited to expand its preservation program, but we need your help!

Community Values and Historic Resource Discovery Meetings

All are welcome!

The meetings are scheduled for Thursday November 2, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive and Wednesday November 29, 2017 at 6:00 at the Village on Park, 2300 S Park Street.